Sunil Gavaskar struggles to get Dhurandhar 2 tickets, Rakesh Bedi reacts amid film's box office craze

In a video shared by Rakesh Bedi on his Instagram handle, the actor recalled his recent meeting with cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who praised his latest release, Dhurandhar 2, but also complained about not getting movie tickets due to massive craze among cinephiles.

Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh's latest mega blockbuster, is setting new benchmarks in the Hindi film industry since its release on March 19. Riding on the craze of its first installment and the positive word-of-mouth for its sequel, the film is garnering much love from the audience as most of its shows are going housefull despite massive screenings across India. Rakesh Bedi, who plays the character of a Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamli, recently shared a video, urging fans not to post clips from the film to spoil it for others.

In the same video, he also mentioned his recent meeting with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who told him about the unavailability of movie tickets for Dhurandhar 2 and asked him to arrange a few for him. ''I am proud to be a part of Dhurandhar 2. I must say that Dhurandhar has not only broken or shattered, but devastated all kinds of records at the box office. It has penetrated deep into the hearts of people in India and around the world. It is not only a commercial hit, but it is also making an impact on the masses of Indian people who have seen the film. The reactions, the collections are unprecedented, unheard of, and unparalleled. A lot of 'un-s' are attached with this film,'' Rakesh Bedi said in the clip.

Urging fans not to post spoilers, especially the climax of the film, he added, ''But I have one request to make. Please don't shoot the scenes from the film while you are seeing it and post them on social media because they are spoilers! And don't shoot spoilers, especially the last scene of the film, the climax, and put it on social media. Because that is not right; that is being a spoilsport.''

Talking about his meeting with Sunil Gavaskar, he further said, ''Sports se yaad aaya yesterday. I met the great sportsman of India, Sunil Gavaskar ji, and he said, 'Rakesh ji film ke ticket nahi mil rahe, kuch karke iska intezaam kijiye.''

Concluding his video, Rakesh Bedi again requested fans not to shoot and share scenes of the film on social media and said, ''Aap ne mazey le liye film ka, let the others also enjoy it now. Thank you.''

Meanwhile, after the massive success of Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year, the makers released its sequel in five different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.