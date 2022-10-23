Watch: Sunil Gavaskar dances in joy at MCG after India defeat Pakistan by 4-wickets in Super-12 encounter

Image Source: Screengrab

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a video on Instagram of himself celebrating the Men in Blue's victory over arch-rivals Pakistan with Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth on the boundary line at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli led the Indian cricket team to a dramatic four-wicket triumph in their first T20 World Cup encounter. Kohli hit an unbeaten 82 from 53 balls, including six fours and four sixes.

Pathan, who was on the commentary team with Gavaskar and Srikkanth, posted a video of the trio celebrating Ravichandran Ashwin's winning run in the last over. Gavaskar was ecstatic following India's spectacular triumph at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The veteran all-rounder praised Kohli for leading India to victory with a magnificent innings that would go down as one of his greatest.

“What scenes here at the MCG. Even the great sunny ji couldn’t stop dancing Virat you are the real king indiaaaaa indiaaaaaaaaaa," Pathan captioned the video.

Kohli batted patiently in the early stages of his innings, when India lost early wickets and Pakistan was controlling the game. He took his time and resurrected the chase with Hardik Pandya, sharing a 113-run partnership.

Kohli hammered two sixes off Haris Rauf with 28 required off the last eight balls, leaving 16 from the final over. Mohammad Nawaz's last over was a tad hectic, as India lost Hardik on the first delivery, then Kohli struck a six off a no-ball, then raced three byes after getting bowled off the free shot that followed.

Dinesh Karthik was run-out on the fifth ball as Ravichandran Ashwin stepped out to bat with two runs needed. Nawaz once again failed to keep his composure and delivered a wide, making things simple for Ashwin, who lofted the penultimate ball over long-off for a single to secure the game for India.

