Sunil Gavaskar's bold prediction for Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century

Virat Kohli may have narrowly missed his 49th ODI century against New Zealand, but cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is optimistic that Kohli's 50th hundred is within reach, and he believes it will come as a special birthday gift to Kohli.

Virat Kohli may have narrowly missed his 49th ODI century against New Zealand, but cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is optimistic that Kohli's 50th hundred is within reach, and he believes it will come as a special birthday gift to Kohli. The former Indian captain's birthday falls on November 5, and on that very day, India is set to face South Africa in their second-to-last group match at Eden Gardens.

Kohli came close to matching Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries (49), but he was dismissed for 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala just before India successfully chased down the target of 274

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar made a bold prediction, stating that Kohli will achieve his 50th ODI century on his birthday, with the Kolkata crowd offering their full support. Gavaskar mentioned, "Kohli will score his 50th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, and what better occasion than his birthday? It's a remarkable sight to score a century there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and the atmosphere is filled with whistles and applause. It's a moment every batsman cherishes."

Kohli's performance with the bat has been exceptional in the tournament, amassing 354 runs in 5 matches, including a splendid century against Bangladesh in Pune. However, it remains to be seen whether Kohli will notch his 49th century before the South Africa match, as India is scheduled to play two matches against England in Lucknow on October 29 and Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2.