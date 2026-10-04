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Sunil Gavaskar's big statement on Rohit Sharma's retirement after 'disappointing' 92 vs West Indies

Sunil Gavaskar has set a retirement target for Rohit Sharma following his "disappointing" 92-run knock against the West Indies. The former India captain's remarks have sparked fresh debate over Rohit's future, with expectations rising ahead of India's upcoming cricket assignments.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar's big statement on Rohit Sharma's retirement after 'disappointing' 92 vs West Indies
Gavaskar expresses concerns over Rohit's 92-run innings vs West Indies. (AI-generated image)
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Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed visible disappointment following Rohit Sharma's failure to reach a century in Saturday's third ODI against the West Indies in New Chandigarh, despite India's loss in the encounter. Though Rohit came tantalizingly close with a 92-run innings, missing the milestone by merely 8 runs, Gavaskar remained frustrated by the near-miss. His concern stems from a specific ambition: he believes Rohit should accumulate more ODI centuries than his age by the time he steps away from international cricket, anticipated following next year's World Cup.

Currently boasting 35 ODI centuries to his name, Rohit will turn 40 by the time the ODI World Cup concludes next year. Saturday's match presented an ideal opportunity for him to notch his 36th century, and Gavaskar couldn't conceal his frustration at witnessing this chance slip away.

"The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is because he didn't get a hundred and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. And at that particular point in time, when he decides to call it a day, I personally would like Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age. Had he gotten a century in the third ODI, he would have moved closer to achieving that feat with his 36th hundred. For me, it's a special thing when a player's hundreds outnumber his age at retirement. It shows the kind of career they have had and the standard they have maintained for so many years. That is why I really want Rohit to reach that mark. In my last year of international cricket, I wanted to get as many Test centuries as my age, and I got out in the 90s thrice. If I'd got those hundreds, then my centuries would have matched the age of my retirement, which was 38," Gavaskar said on JioStar's 'Haier Cricket Live'.

Beyond the immediate disappointment, Gavaskar observed a noticeable shift in Rohit's batting approach compared to his dominant form during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The legendary batsman contended that the Rohit of three years ago was considerably more aggressive and intimidating, unleashing explosive batting from the opening delivery. Today's version of Rohit, by contrast, demonstrates greater caution and prioritizes preserving his own wicket.

"A slight change has appeared in the batting template that Rohit himself set as the captain for the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he was going bang-bang from the first ball, irrespective of the possibility of getting out early. Now he recognises that his wicket is valuable. In that 2023 World Cup, he got the team off to great starts, but he's not a batsman who will score just 30-40 runs. He's a hundred-maker! And therefore, I'm happy to see him score big runs. Yes, I know he missed out on a well-deserved ton in this match, but he got a hundred in the previous game. So, the fact that he's recognising that his job as a batter is also to get a hundred, and if he scores big, he gets a hundred in 70-80 deliveries-which is helpful for the team because that is a great scoring rate in a 50-over game and it also keeps him away from the social media critics of slow batting," Gavaskar asserted.

While Rohit hasn't formally announced his retirement plans following the 2027 World Cup, he has emphasized that this tournament represents his primary objective moving forward. He has maintained his physical conditioning and successfully resisted pressure from outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar to exit the team's framework.

Also read| 'Focus on your performance’: Ex-Pakistan star calls out Saim Ayub over controversial Vaibhav Sooryavanshi send-off

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