Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar reveals WHY MS Dhoni gives up business class tickets on flights

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MS hasn't featured for the Men In Blue.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 09:03 AM IST

Former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar revealed yet another humble side of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni

Gavaskar claimed how the former Indian skipper gives up his business class seats to got and sit with the TV crew members on flights."The Indian team has a lovely system of rewarding its players, especially in home matches. As most Indian cricket followers know, during the Indian domestic international season, both teams travel in a special chartered flight from one venue to the next," Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Mid-Day.

"The flight also carries the technical TV crew who have to rig the cables for the next game. There are limited seats in business class and the captains, coaches and managers of the teams get these.""It is here that those Indian players, who have done well in their previous game, get to sit there as a reward rather than the economy class behind."

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni hardly ever sat in business class on these flights even when he was the skipper as he would prefer to sit with the real champs of the TV coverage, the cameramen and the sound engineers," he further added.Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD hasn't featured for the Men In Blue. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was supposed to act as a stepping stone for Dhoni to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.Due to the coronavirus outbreak, BCCI decided to postpone the kick-off the IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days from March 24. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

