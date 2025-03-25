Sunil Gavaskar was commentating when footage of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chatting with captain Rishabh Pant after DC's win was shown on live TV.

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants, was seen chatting with captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Justin Langer right after the Delhi Capitals pulled off an exciting win against LSG in an IPL 2025 match. While Goenka seemed to be having a friendly conversation with Pant and Langer, fans on social media quickly started comparing it to Goenka's lively discussion with former LSG captain KL Rahul after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, which ultimately led to Rahul being let go from the team.

During the mega auction, LSG made headlines by spending a staggering Rs 27 crore to bring Pant on board, who also took on the role of captain. However, Pant's first game for LSG didn't go as he had hoped; he ended up scoring zero runs off six balls and made a few missteps while leading the squad. Even with seasoned bowler Shardul Thakur available, Pant made the surprising choice to hand the ball to debutant Prince Yadav during a critical moment when DC needed 22 runs off 12 balls. Unfortunately, Yadav ended up giving away 16 runs in the 19th over. Pant then turned to Shahbaz Ahmed for the final over.

This situation caught the eye of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating during the match. Gavaskar pointed out that Pant was likely aware of his mistakes in the game against DC.

“I think he knows. He actually mentioned in the post-match interview that you often learn more from your mistakes than from your successes. When you bat well, there’s not much to reflect upon, but when you don’t perform with the bat or ball, you understand the areas that need improvement. This is just the first match, and there are 13 more to go," Gavaskar said.

"Rishabh Pant is an intelligent cricketer, and he will have picked up valuable insights regarding his batting and captaincy. I believe we will see him improve his performance. Additionally, when a captain scores runs or takes wickets, it significantly boosts their confidence in making bowling changes and setting the field. Once he gets some runs under his belt, I expect his captaincy to become even more assured," he added.

Sunil Gavaskar praised DC batter Ashutosh Sharma for his incredible performance, where he scored an impressive 66 runs off just 31 balls. Sharma's fiery innings were key to DC's thrilling win that came down to the final over.

"When that appeal against Mohit Sharma was referred, I was down here, and obviously, this is Delhi's home ground. The moment the decision was given in the batter's favor—'not out'—you should have seen the reaction of the crowd; they knew they had a chance. Then came the smart play from Mohit Sharma, an experienced campaigner. He just tapped the ball around, knowing he wouldn’t be able to clear the ropes, but the other man—Ashutosh Sharma could. And that was a fabulous finish! This is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the IPL, yet we always crave more. These last-over thrillers, these breath-taking finishes—that’s what I call BOLD: Breath-taking, Outstanding, Lightning, and Devastating."

