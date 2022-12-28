Gavaskar names THIS player to score ODI 300 soon and it’s not Suryakumar Yadav, Kohli, Rohit, Pant or Buttler

File photo

Legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has said that young India batter Ishan Kishan has got the potential to hit a triple ton in ODIs.

Gavaskar hailed Ishan for scoring 210 runs in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. The Jharkhand batsman set several records that day and became the fastest and the youngest batter to score a double century in ODI. It may be recalled that Ishan had achieved the feat in only 133 balls.

“When we see the younger players coming through, it means there is hope for the future. Ishan Kishan probably stands out with his double hundred, which was in a 50-overs game and that’s a fantastic achievement. He got it so easily. And he got in what 35 or 36th over. If he had carried on he would have got the first ever triple hundred in ODIs,” Gavaskar told Sony Sports Network.

“It will happen with the way he is batting. That is a huge plus as India is concerned. He has this terrific ability to play all around the ground. His square-cut… is also like Rishabh Pant who like to pepper the on the side. But a 200 is an amazing achievement at such a young age. So, I think the sky’s the limit as far as the white-ball cricket is concerned,” he added.

Ishan is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy. On Tuesday, he was included in the squad for the upcoming ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka. The T20I series is set to start from January 3.