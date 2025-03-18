Gavaskar is particularly impressed with India's ability to bounce back from their disappointing tour of Australia. He believes their swift regrouping and subsequent Champions Trophy victory showcases the strength and resilience of this Indian team, regardless of the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has praised India's recent Champions Trophy victory, highlighting the team's impressive depth and strong bench strength. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India secured their second consecutive ICC title, defeating New Zealand in the final to claim their third Champions Trophy title.

India remained undefeated throughout the tournament, overcoming Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the league stage before defeating Australia in the semi-final. In the final, India exacted revenge for their 1998 Champions Trophy final loss to New Zealand in Nairobi, securing a decisive victory.

India's Champions Trophy victory was particularly impressive considering the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. When Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament, many believed India's chances were significantly diminished. However, the team remained composed and made bold decisions, including Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad. These two players made significant contributions, proving instrumental in India's ultimate triumph.

"India's win in the Champions Trophy was one sweet win, especially after the disappointing Test series loss to Australia a month or so earlier. For a team that had won the first Test of the series in such style to cave in and lose three out of the next four Test matches was not really a proper indication of the strength of the team," he wrote in his column for The Mid-day.

"Very seldom has a team depended on one individual like the Indians depended on Jasprit Bumrah in Australia and his absence from the bowling attack to defend the small target set by India tilted the scales Australia’s way and they won the final Test and with it the series."

Former India captain further added, "In the past too, India has won without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but there’s not the slightest doubt that their presence in the team gives the team an even more invincible look. It is good to see so many overseas cricketers now coming up and saying India would have won anyway wherever they played and not only because they were stationed in Dubai."

After their return from Australia, India wasted no time in preparing for the Champions Trophy. With only three ODIs against England before the tournament, captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir immediately focused on regrouping and building momentum. A clean sweep of England in the three-match series gave the Indian team the confidence they needed heading into the Champions Trophy.

India's unbeaten Champions Trophy win

India dominated the Champions Trophy, showcasing their champion spirit throughout the tournament. Harshit Rana starred in the early stages, taking crucial wickets against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Varun Chakaravarthy replaced Rana and quickly made his mark, delivering a standout performance against New Zealand with a 5-wicket haul. This impressive performance cemented his place in the knockout stages, ultimately contributing to India's championship win.

Sunil Gavaskar's comments highlight the depth and talent of the current Indian squad. While legends like Kohli and Rohit are undeniable assets, he emphasizes that the true strength of the team lies in the overall talent and depth of the entire squad.