Praising Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a massive prediction on him for the ongoing 5-match Test series against England. Here's what he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England smashed a century in his maiden Test in England. He scored 101 off 158 balls against the Ben Stokes-led team. Lauding the young batter, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a big prediction about Jaiswal for the ongoing 5-match Test series in England. For the unversed, Jaiswal scored over 700 runs in 4 Tests, when the two sides met last time in India, which included 2 double hundreds and was even named Player of the Series.

Gavaskar's prediction on Jaiswal

Calling Jaiswal a 'young and talented' batter, Gavaskar said, ''He enjoys batting against England. He might score 800 runs as he has one more Test from the last time the two teams played in India, where he scored more than 700 runs.''

''He is a young and talented batter. He scored a hundred in the West Indies and Australia. There was a minor blip on the tour of South Africa, as the pitches were not good for batting. He is India’s next Test ambassador. In fact, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant are also the ambassadors,'' he added.

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 1

Ben Stokes won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the touring nation. However, this decision seemingly went in India's favour as its top-order batters hammered the host nation throughout Day 1. Except for Sai Sudharsan, every top-order batter scored runs against England on Day 1, including centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill. After Day 1 Stumps, India are 359/3 with Gill 127 (175) and Rishabh Pant 65 (102) out in the middle.