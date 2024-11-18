he upcoming auction will certainly be a very exciting affair with some marquee names like Iyer in play and the interest of fans and stakeholders alike

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, KKR face a make-or-break moment. The title-winning captain of IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer, has been controversially released by the franchise, drawing eyebrows from fans and analysts alike. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar predicts that KKR might still try to buy Iyer at the auction as he feels he is a leader and performs well.

Gavaskar said KKR had key players like Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, but the loss of Iyer might leave a leadership void. KKR's failure to bid for Iyer, who was the Delhi Capitals' captain before the franchise released their own, is something he stressed, and the Delhi Capitals—who previously had him as captain—will be keen to follow suit. Delhi might use the Right to Match (RTM) option to bring Pant back into its fold, said Gavaskar.

In addition, the stakes are very high financially. KKR has a purse of Rs 51 crore and will have to play smart to build a squad without falling prey to bidding wars. Iyer's release could be a sign of a disagreement over his fees, something Gavaskar believes could impact KKR's bidding strategy.

Teams are gearing up for the auction, and all eyes will be on KKR and the Delhi Capitals manoeuvring to secure the players they want. The upcoming auction will certainly be a very exciting affair with some marquee names like Iyer in play and the interest of fans and stakeholders alike. Jeddah action could reshape team rosters and make for an exciting IPL season ahead.