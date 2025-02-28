Legendary player Sunil Gavaskar finally revealed the real reason behind not wearing a helmet when he used to come out in the middle to bat. Find out what he said.

Sunil Gavaskar, who captained India once, played without a helmet and had opened the innings against bowlers like Holding, Marshall, Lillee and Imran Khan. The legendary player was a part of a TV show recently where he revealed the real reason behind not wearing a helmet while batting. On being asked why he did not wear a helmet, Gavaskar on a show named Dressing Room said, ''Firstly, there were no helmets for the first 7-8 years. Even, there were no thigh pads. We used to keep face towels in our pocket as a thigh pad.''

Wasim Akram, who was also a part of the show intervened and asked Gavaskar, ''Which year was that?''. In reply, the legendary batter said, ''1970-71, once you don't have those equipments, you don't think about those equipments. Similarly, we didn't think about helmet at that time.''

Gavaskar on Javed Miandad

On the show, Gavaskar was also asked about Pakistani legend Javed Miandad, to which he said, ''I think Javed is one of the finest, finest batters you could have seen. For us, his wicket was the most important wicket.''

Gavaskar's career at a glance

In his career span of nearly two decades, he played in 125 Tests and 108 ODIs. He made his Test debut in 1971 against West Indies and scored over 10,000 runs throughout his career. His top score is 236 runs against West Indies at Chennai in 1983.

Gavaskar is the first Test player to make over 10,000 runs. He even held the record for most Test centuries (34), a record broken by Sachin Tendulkar in 2005.