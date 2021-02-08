Pressure is what brings the best out of Virat Kohli: Sunil Gavaskar feels Indian skipper is 'due for a big score'

When one talks about one of the greatest batsmen in the current generation, Indian skipper Virat Kohli's name surely pops up. While the run machine has been a top call in all formats, the Year 2020 saw him without a single international century for India.

While many questioned his form, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar backed Kohli would end his century drought and is confident that a big score is around the corner.

"Pressure is what brings the best out of Virat Kohli. And we've seen that time and again over the years then when he's got his back to the wall is when he plays his best cricket. Sometimes when you're batting at No. 4 and you're 200/2 when you go in to bat, you tend to think that batting is easy. He knows now that batting is not easy and he's got to put everything out there and focus," Gavaskar said on the Star Sports during Day 3 of the India-England Test in Chennai.

Kohli last century for India was in November 2019 when the side played their first-ever Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

It was the first time in 12 years that the India captain did not have a century to show. But with India's 2021 campaign already off the mark, Gavaskar predicts that the big score of Kohli is around the corner.

"I just think that he is due for a big score. Last year was the first when he didn’t have a hundred, in any form of the game, which is so rare," Gavaskar added.

"For the last seven-eight years, every single year, he's got at least five-six hundreds in all forms of the game. Last year, I knew we had the pandemic, but still very rare to see that Virat Kohli did not have a three-figure score. And 2021, he’d be hoping to change that."