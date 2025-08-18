Sunil Gavaskar 'disrespected' by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill? Former Indian player makes shocking claims

Former Indian pacer has made shocking revelations wherein he alleged that legendary players of the current generation like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill have 'disrespected' veteran Sunil Gavaskar, and he is not happy about it.

In the cricketing world, Sunil Gavaskar is a name that needs no introduction. He is an institution when it comes to cricket and is respected by cricketers of all generations and countries. However, there is one former Indian player who thinks modern-day Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill have 'disrespected' Gavaskar, and he is not happy about it. Yes, you read it right! Former Indian speedster Karsan Ghavri, while speaking on the Vickey Lalwani Show, feels that current Indian stars don't go to Gavaskar for any advice.

Did Virat, Rohit, and Shubman 'disrespected' Gavaskar?

''Gavaskar has been doing commentary for the last 25 years. His comments are so precious to any young player. It's very unfortunate that our own players don't go to him for any advice. Even players from outside go to him. Every Indian batter should go to him, including Shubman Gill. I don't know whether he's gone to him or not, but if he hasn't, he should. Somewhere, it would have come in the media – that Sunil Gavaskar has advised Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill something – but we never got to hear any such thing,'' Karsan Ghavri said on the show.

''It is nonsense. You may be Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. They must respect the great man. Because if he tells you something or is advising you on something, that is for their own good. Ravi Shastri is an open-hearted guy. When it comes to criticising somebody, he will do it, but Sunil does it in a very different manner. He is known for saying things totally different to Ravi Shastri,'' he added.

Karsan also mentioned Rohit Sharma's alleged complaint against Gavaskar during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Who is Karsan Ghavri?

The 74-year-old former Indian cricketer has played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs for the country from 1974 to 1981. He was a part of the Indian squad in the initial two ODI World Cups, which the West Indies won in 1975 and 1979. In 1982, Karsan Ghavri was replaced by Madan Lala during the 1982 tour of England to India.