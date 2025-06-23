India's vice-captain remains unstoppable in the second innings of the Headingley Test as he scored another century in the second innings of the same game. Veteran Sunil Gavaskar, who witnessed his stellar innings, demanded another 'Somersault celebration' from Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant proved his mettle yet again on England soil as he smashed back-to-back centuries in the ongoing Headingley Test. In the first innings of the match, Pant celebrated his ton with his signature 'somersault celebration' at Headingley. Expecting the same in the 2nd innings as well, veteran Sunil Gavaskar, who was present in the stands, demanded the same celebration from the Indian vice-captain. However, Pant signalled Gavaskar that he would do it after India wins the game on Day 5.

See the viral clip:

IND vs ENG Headingley Test Day 4

After Day 3 Stumps, India were 2 down for 90, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease. After taking a lead of just 6 runs in the first innings, Team India lost Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the second innings. However, things turned in favour of the touring nation when Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul stood strong out in the middle for the 4th wicket partnership, wherein both completed their centuries against England.

After Tea, IND are 298/4 with KL Rahul 120 (227) and Karun Nair 4 (12) out at the crease, aiming to put a lead of nearly 350 runs for the hosts, which will surely not be an easy task for them, despite their 'Bazball' style of gameplay.