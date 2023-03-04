'That was the turning point': India legend blames Ravindra Jadeja for defeat in Indore Test against Australia

Image Source: Twitter

India's great Sunil Gavaskar has blamed Ravindra Jadeja for India's defeat in the Indore Test match against Australia. According to the former Indian captain, Jadeja's costly no-ball was a major factor in India's loss, and the partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja on day one proved to be the decisive factor in the match.

On the first day of the match, Labuschagne was on the brink of being dismissed by Jadeja, but it was called a no-ball. Taking advantage of this reprieve, the right-handed batsman combined with Khawaja to add a crucial 96 runs for the second wicket. Thanks to their partnership, Australia crossed the 100-run mark and eventually posted a total of 197, giving them a substantial lead of 88 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar had lambasted Ravindra Jadeja on the first day of the Test match, and following the team's defeat, he held him accountable.

“If you look back, you will say that is probably what cost India the match because after that they (Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja) stitched a partnership of 96 when India were dismissed for 109. So I think that was probably the turning point. That no ball cost India the match," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Jadeja has bowled a whopping nine no-balls in the series thus far. He managed to dismiss Steve Smith off a no-ball, while Labuschagne has been fortunate enough to survive twice against the Indian spinner's deliveries.

India only managed to accumulate a total of 109 in the first innings. They secured the prized wicket of Travis Head early on, and had Labuschagne's wicket gone, it could have put Australia in a precarious position. However, he managed to survive and went on to form a crucial partnership with Khawaja.

When asked to chase down a target of 76 in the fourth innings, Labuschagne (28*) and Travis Head (49*) combined to form a match-winning partnership of 78 runs, leading Australia to a successful victory.

Despite the defeat, India remain in the lead of the series 2-1. To qualify for the final of the World Test Championship without relying on the results of other matches, they must win the fourth Test match. This is a crucial juncture in the series, and the outcome of this match will determine India's fate in the championship.

