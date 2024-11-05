Ahead of this crucial series against a formidable Australian side, India will need strong leadership to succeed

With uncertainty growing around Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to appoint Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the entire series against Australia. The call comes as Sharma is set to miss the match for personal reasons, report says his second child expected to arrive.

Sharma's unavailability could have a major impact on the team's dynamics, the first Test is due to start on November 22 in Perth. On JioCinema, Gavaskar spoke about the need for a clear leadership structure, especially after India's recent 0-3 defeat to New Zealand. "If the captain is not there right in the first Test match of the series, then it will be a lot of pressure on the deputy leader," he said.

Sharma himself has said that he is not sure if he will be going right now, 'but we'll see.' Fingers crossed”. The lack of clarity has prompted the BCCI's selection committee chief, Ajit Agarkar, to call for decisive action. Agarkar should tell Sharma he can play but not captain this tour, Gavaskar said. "We need clarity because we lost 0-3 to New Zealand; the captain has to be there," he said.

It brings to mind a similar situation when Virat Kohli left India's last tour of Australia in 2020-21 after the first Test to be with his first child. But then, clarity about his absence helped Ajinkya Rahane lead effectively at that time. In contrast to then, there is no clear communication about Sharma's status in current circumstances, said Gavaskar. Ahead of this crucial series against a formidable Australian side, India will need strong leadership to succeed.