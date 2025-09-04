'Sue me later...': Lalit Modi reveals how he 'broke every rule' to save IPL's inaugural season

Modi stirred controversy by releasing unseen footage of the infamous 'Slapgate' incident from IPL 2008 where Harbhajan Singh slapped S Sreesanth, a move that was criticized by Harbhajan Singh himself, who accused Modi of having selfish motives behind unveiling the video after 17 years.

Lalit Modi, the ex-chairman of the Indian Premier League, revealed how his unique strategy of "breaking broadcasting rules" rescued the first match of the tournament, which took place between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 18, 2008. Modi mentioned that he was prepared to 'break every rule in the book' and took a significant gamble by permitting other broadcasters to transmit the inaugural IPL match live, which could have violated the exclusivity contract with Sony.

"Everything, everything was dependent on that one game. I broke every rule in the book that day. I signed the contract, an exclusive contract with Sony, but Sony didn't have the reach. I said open the signal. Now it was available everywhere, right? And I told all the broadcasters who lost out, all of you, all news channels, go live," Lalit told Michael Clarke during a recent podcast.

The former chairman of the Indian Premier League disclosed that he took a risk by permitting other channels to air the game, all the while worrying that a setback could mark the conclusion of his career.

"Sony said 'I'll sue you'. I said 'Sue me later, forget about it? Ok, we are going live now because you don't have the reach. I needed everybody to watch the first game. If the first game had flopped, I was dead," he added.

The risk turned out to be incredibly rewarding, thanks to Brendon McCullum's stunning 158* off just 73 deliveries, leading to an exhilarating 140-run victory for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In a separate incident, Lalit Modi found himself embroiled in yet another significant controversy after he disclosed the footage of Harbhajan Singh striking S Sreesanth during IPL 2008. The 'Slapgate' incident created quite a commotion back then, but Harbhajan strongly condemned Lalit Modi for bringing the video to light after so many years.

"The way the video has been leaked, it's wrong. It shouldn't have happened. They might have a selfish motive behind it. Something that happened 18 years ago, people have forgotten, and they are reminding people about it," Harbhajan told Instant Bollywood.

