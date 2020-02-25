'Sue Chin': This is how Michael Vaughan trolled Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has trolled Sachin Tendulkar on social medial by calling him 'Sue Chin' on Tuesday (February 25).

The reason behind Michael intentionally misspelling Tendulkar is after the US President Donald Trump wrongly pronounced the names of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday (February 24).

Trump arrived at Ahmedabad, India on Monday with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

The incident took place during the 'Namaste Trump' event in India, which is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' program that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister`s trip to Houston last September.

During his speech at the Motera Stadium, Trump dropped a special mention towards two of the greatest cricketing assets of Indian cricket and said: "This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world."

However, the POTUS pronounced Sachin as ‘Soo-chin’ Tendulkar.

Vaughan took to Twitter and jokingly wrote: "How are you today Sue Chin @sachin_rt !!!! #DonaldTrumpIndiaVisit"

Nevertheless, he is not the only one who has reacted to Tramp's remark on Twitter. New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham also took to social media and expressed his thoughts on this and said why to hate someone for mispronouncing the names of people he has no clue of.

"Why to hate someone for the pronunciation of names they've never heard before when there are so, so, so many better reasons to hate them," Neesham's tweet read.

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) had a go at Trump and posted a video of them changing Tendulkar's first name to "Soo-chin" in their records.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.