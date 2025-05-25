Following the game, Zinta didn’t hold back, criticizing the umpiring and calling out what she saw as a glaring mistake that simply shouldn’t happen in a tournament of this stature.

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta took to social media to express her frustration after a controversial third umpire decision played a significant role in PBKS’ narrow loss to Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 match. Following the game, Zinta didn’t hold back, criticizing the umpiring and calling out what she saw as a glaring mistake that simply shouldn’t happen in a tournament of this stature.

The drama unfolded during the 15th over of Punjab’s innings when Shashank Singh appeared to send a massive shot off Mohit Sharma’s final delivery over the boundary. The on-field umpire decided to consult the third umpire to confirm whether it was a boundary, and what followed left both the team and fans scratching their heads.

At the boundary, Karun Nair, who attempted the catch, immediately signaled that the ball had sailed over the ropes, indicating a six. However, after reviewing the footage, the third umpire concluded that there was no clear evidence of Nair’s foot being in contact with or crossing the boundary line. As a result, the umpire ruled it a single run instead of a six, a decision that sparked considerable debate.

In response to a fan’s tweet expressing disbelief at the umpiring blunder, Zinta revealed that she had spoken directly with both Karun Nair and the batter involved, and they both confirmed that the ball had indeed crossed the boundary. She didn’t shy away from her criticism, stating that such officiating errors are “unacceptable” in a prestigious and competitive event like the IPL.

“In a such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire’s disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn’t happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6 ! I rest my case ! #PBKSvsDC #IPL2025”

This incident has raised new questions about third umpire protocols and the reliability of decision-making during crucial moments, with fans and analysts echoing Zinta’s frustration.

