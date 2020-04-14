Subho Noboborsho: Sourav Ganguly, Wriddhiman Saha wish fans on Bengali New Year

On the occasion of Bengali New Year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and Wriddhiman Saha extended heartfelt wishes to fans and followers.

"Shubho noboborsho" The former Indian captain tweeted, which roughly translates to Happy New Year.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Saha also wished his fans a very Happy Bengali New year. He urged everyone to celebrate the festival at home.

"Subho Noboborsho everyone, we all know this year, its a bit different one, but stay strong, stay home and & be with your family. There's someone out on the roads, hospitals & other important places, sacrificing their everything for us, for our country, for mankind," Saha tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the people celebrating the New year. "Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings on Poila Boishakh. Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous," PM Modi tweeted in Bengali.

The Bengali New Year, also called Poila Boishakh, is the traditional new year day of the Bengali community.