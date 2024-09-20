Twitter
Meet man who started his business with Rs 3.6 lakh investment, but faced huge loss, then built his own machine to...

This startup from Shark Tank might end long queues at fuel stations by…

Meet woman, who had broken neck at birth, faced 7 job rejections, now runs Rs 160323 crore company as…

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda invests in this latest food venture in...

Could your phone be next bomb? Scary truth about remote explosions

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Stupid statement': Ex-PAK cricketer slams Nathan Lyon for predicting 5-0 win over India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The legendary spinner predicted that Australia will whitewash Team India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

'Stupid statement': Ex-PAK cricketer slams Nathan Lyon for predicting 5-0 win over India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
File Photo
Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has criticized Australian spinner Nathan Lyon for his "foolish" prediction of a 5-0 victory for Australia against India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“My prediction is 5-0 to Australia,” Lyon said on the Willow Talk podcast on Tuesday, replying to a question from former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin.

Basit Ali pointed out that India has "dominated" Australia in their last two series. He encouraged Indian all-rounder R Ashwin to respond to Lyon's remarks. India emerged triumphant in the Test series in Australia during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, marking the most recent occasions when India visited the country to compete in the longest format of the game.

“I will only say one thing about Nathan Lyon’s stupid statement that Australia will defeat India by five Tests, but only by words. In the past two series, India have dominated Australia. Such comments don’t suit cricketers. Ricky Ponting or former cricketers can make such statements. I request Ashwin to reply back and say that India will defeat Australia by 5-0,” the 53-year-old said on his YouTube channel.

Australian cricketer Travis Head shared his thoughts on the upcoming series. The 30-year-old expressed that while India may not be his preferred opponents, he is pleased with his current form.

“I don’t feel like they’re my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them lots. And, I guess, the last couple of years, I’ve been in nice form. So yeah, being able to play well, it’s always nice. It’s not hard to get up for the contest. It’s hugely competitive. Yeah, it’s easier to get up for the game. So I wouldn’t say they’re my favourites,” Head told Star Sports.

“They’re extremely difficult, but it’s been nice to play well in a couple of games, and I’m looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go, and hopefully, I can contribute to what’s a successful summer for us,” he added.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a significant component of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, consisting of five matches. The series is set to commence on 22 November, with the inaugural Test taking place in Perth.

