Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

War 2 box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, earns...

Japanese ambassador extends warm welcome to Rajasthan Deputy CM With Matcha, see pics

Stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, Rohit Sharma wins hearts with kind gesture for fan - Watch

Coolie box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj film shows 70% growth, crosses Rs 450 crore, earns...

PM Modi makes BIG announcement, says India will have first homegrown semiconductor chip by...

Virat Kohli sweats it out at Lord’s, shuts down retirement talk with intense practice

Karan Johar blasts podcasters for guests who 'spew venom' on film industry: 'Scary revelations about people's death...'

‘Healing is slow process...’: Premanand Maharaj to father who lost son in Pahalgam attack

'Rohit Sharma's fanbase...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla makes BIG statement on Hardik Pandya facing booing as MI captain

Man loses nearly Rs 2 lakh after getting wedding invite on WhatsApp, here's how the scam works

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
War 2 box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, earns...

War 2 box office day 10: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film beats Ek Tha Tiger

Japanese ambassador extends warm welcome to Rajasthan Deputy CM With Matcha, see pics

Japanese ambassador extends warm welcome to Rajasthan Deputy CM With Matcha, see

Stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, Rohit Sharma wins hearts with kind gesture for fan - Watch

Stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, Rohit Sharma wins hearts with kind gesture for fan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, Rohit Sharma wins hearts with kind gesture for fan - Watch

Both Kohli and Rohit have started their training in preparation for their return to white-ball cricket. They are anticipated to participate in the three-match ODI series against Australia scheduled from October 19 to 25. Rohit was seen practicing alongside former India assistant coach Abhishek.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 11:17 PM IST

Stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, Rohit Sharma wins hearts with kind gesture for fan - Watch
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Rohit Sharma is currently taking a break from cricket. The ODI season is still a while away, and the Indian cricket legend, who has already stepped back from Test and T20 formats, is spending quality time with his family. Presently, Rohit is in Mumbai. Recently, a video of him gained significant traction on social media. In the clip, Rohit is seen caught in a traffic jam. When a fan recognized him, Rohit did not turn away or disregard the admirer; rather, he responded with a thumbs-up gesture.

    Rohit Sharma found himself in a traffic jam in Mumbai while driving his new Lamborghini, yet he still made sure to acknowledge his fans as he was heading home after training.

    Watch the video here:

    In other news, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif opines that the 2027 ODI World Cup will mark the end of the road for Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain. He anticipates that following Rohit's 'final performance,' the leadership will be handed over to Shubman Gill.

    Gill's ascent in the hierarchy of captaincy has been nothing less than a fairy tale. After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy marked Rohit's last Test appearance, Gill was entrusted with the captaincy and successfully led India to a remarkable 2-2 draw in the challenging series in England.

    Following an impressive performance with the bat that resulted in 754 runs, Gill has been appointed as the deputy to T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming Asia Cup next month. Amidst Gill's ascent, there are rumors regarding Rohit's future, especially since he has declared his retirement from the T20I and Test formats.

    Referencing Gill's outstanding performance in the lucrative IPL, Kaif anticipates that he will rise to become a captain across all formats. He mentioned on his YouTube channel, "Over the past three years, Gill has accumulated 2,000 runs. He is the captain of the future. He serves as the Test captain, and in T20Is, he is the vice-captain. Rohit holds the ODI captaincy. At nearly 38, I believe he will retire after the 2027 ODI World Cup. Once he steps down, Gill will take over as captain."

    Gill was a significant absence from India's T20 World Cup-winning team last year, yet he was appointed to lead India in the five matches against Zimbabwe.

    Following the series, Gill was mainly directed towards ODIs and Tests as T20 cricket receded in his career path. Having been named vice-captain, Gill is set to participate in his first T20I tournament since July 2024.

    Also read| Virat Kohli sweats it out at Lord’s, shuts down retirement talk with intense practice

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Sunita Ahuja reveals how Dharmendra played major role in her decision to marry Govinda: 'Shaadi isliye ki isse kyunki...'
    Sunita Ahuja reveals how Dharmendra played role in her decision to marry Govinda
    Why is Opposition scared? PM Modi backs Bills on ousting arrested PM, CMs
    Why is Opposition scared? PM Modi backs Bills on ousting arrested PM, CMs
    Meet man who spent his childhood in orphanage, worked as cleaner, newspaper delivery boy, telephone operator, then became IAS officer without cracking UPSC exam, he is…
    Meet man who spent his childhood in orphanage, worked as cleaner, newspaper deli
    On US-Pakistan ties, EAM Jaishankar reminds of Osama Bin Laden's hideout, says, 'They have a history of...'
    On US-Pakistan ties, EAM Jaishankar reminds of Osama Bin Laden's hideout
    Women's World Cup matches moved out of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium after stampede fiasco; THIS city to host semi-final, final
    Women's World Cup matches moved out of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE