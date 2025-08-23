Stuck in Mumbai traffic jam, Rohit Sharma wins hearts with kind gesture for fan - Watch

Both Kohli and Rohit have started their training in preparation for their return to white-ball cricket. They are anticipated to participate in the three-match ODI series against Australia scheduled from October 19 to 25. Rohit was seen practicing alongside former India assistant coach Abhishek.

Rohit Sharma is currently taking a break from cricket. The ODI season is still a while away, and the Indian cricket legend, who has already stepped back from Test and T20 formats, is spending quality time with his family. Presently, Rohit is in Mumbai. Recently, a video of him gained significant traction on social media. In the clip, Rohit is seen caught in a traffic jam. When a fan recognized him, Rohit did not turn away or disregard the admirer; rather, he responded with a thumbs-up gesture.

Rohit Sharma found himself in a traffic jam in Mumbai while driving his new Lamborghini, yet he still made sure to acknowledge his fans as he was heading home after training.

The man with golden heart @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/ioJvh93h7b — (@rushiii_12) August 22, 2025

In other news, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif opines that the 2027 ODI World Cup will mark the end of the road for Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain. He anticipates that following Rohit's 'final performance,' the leadership will be handed over to Shubman Gill.

Gill's ascent in the hierarchy of captaincy has been nothing less than a fairy tale. After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy marked Rohit's last Test appearance, Gill was entrusted with the captaincy and successfully led India to a remarkable 2-2 draw in the challenging series in England.

Following an impressive performance with the bat that resulted in 754 runs, Gill has been appointed as the deputy to T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming Asia Cup next month. Amidst Gill's ascent, there are rumors regarding Rohit's future, especially since he has declared his retirement from the T20I and Test formats.

Referencing Gill's outstanding performance in the lucrative IPL, Kaif anticipates that he will rise to become a captain across all formats. He mentioned on his YouTube channel, "Over the past three years, Gill has accumulated 2,000 runs. He is the captain of the future. He serves as the Test captain, and in T20Is, he is the vice-captain. Rohit holds the ODI captaincy. At nearly 38, I believe he will retire after the 2027 ODI World Cup. Once he steps down, Gill will take over as captain."

Gill was a significant absence from India's T20 World Cup-winning team last year, yet he was appointed to lead India in the five matches against Zimbabwe.

Following the series, Gill was mainly directed towards ODIs and Tests as T20 cricket receded in his career path. Having been named vice-captain, Gill is set to participate in his first T20I tournament since July 2024.

