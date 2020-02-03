Stuart Broad's reply to ICC's 'remember who bowled the most expensive over in T20I history' is hilarious

India clean swept the T20I series against New Zealand as they won the fifth and final by seven runs.

While the saw overall domination from Team India, there were a few places that the team management will look to work one.

One of them would be from the bowling unit. Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bowled the second-most expensive over in T20I history as he gave away 34 runs in six balls.

His bowling came when New Zealand needed 100 runs from 11 overs.

Dube was given the ball and Tim Seifert smashed two consecutive sixes off Dube's first two deliveries. It was followed by a boundary and a single.

Veteran Ross Taylor, who was on strike, smashed a no-ball for four followed by two sixes.

From 100 in 11 overs, New Zealand went to needing 66 in 10 overs.

Soon, International Cricket Council (ICC) shared an image of Dube on their social media handle and wrote, "6, 6, 4, 1, 4nb, 6, 6 = 34 runs. Shivam Dube bowled the second-most expensive over in T20I history today! Do you remember the first?"

This question sure reminded all of the time Indian legend Yuvraj Singh had smashed the six sixes.

While cricket fans flooded the comments section, one reply grabbed the attention of all. English bowler Stuart Broad, replied with a candid "Nope".

The comment was a clear reference to the record being held by Broad as back in 2007, Yuvraj Singh smashed the English bowler for six sixes in a T20 World Cup clash.

After the Sunday's win, India will now proceed to face the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series with the first taking place on February 5 in Hamilton.