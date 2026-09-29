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'Strong cameraderie between two of us': Rohit Sharma opens up on his tuning with Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma has shed light on his long-standing 'camaraderie' with Virat Kohli, revealing how his bonding with him has evolved over the years.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

'Strong cameraderie between two of us': Rohit Sharma opens up on his tuning with Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket last year. (Instagram)
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Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma recently talked about his tuning with another legend in Team India, Virat Kohli, as both stars have shared the dressing room for years and began their international careers around the same time. During a chat with JioStar, Rohit opened up about his relationship with Kohli which began around India's tour of Australia and said, ''I think we were together. This started, I think, when we were playing in Australia, or right after Australia when we came to India. That's when this started, and whenever this plays on TV, we look at each other and laugh. Which is good, it's fun. People want masala, so there you go, there is some masala.''

''Both of us, we've almost started playing at the same time. I made my debut in 2007, he made his debut in 2008. And since then, we've been trying to give our best for the team. So yeah, there's a strong camaraderie between the two of us, and we understand what it requires to be at a certain level when you're playing at this level,'' he added.

Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli’s approach to cricket

Talking about their approach to the game, he further said, ''Methods are different, obviously, but that's how it should be, every individual is different. For what he has done for the team, for this team, there is no question, there is no asking what he has done. It's there for everyone to see it. And what he is going to do now from here on now, I don't think anything has changed. He'll be the same Kohli that we know of, wants to come, prepare well, go get the runs, win games for Team India.''

Rohit reveals conversations with Virat Kohli

Revealing what cricketing conversation he shared with Kohli, Rohit said, ''Appreciation, appreciation if something good has happened, it has always been there from both sides. I appreciate what he has done, you know when he took over as a captain with the Test team, especially. It was brilliant, what he did with that team. At the same time, there has been a lot of discussion about how both of us as individuals can improve our own game. So, sometimes if something is happening with my batting, he comes and mentions it, sometimes I mention it.''

Why Rohit and Kohli now meet less often

Rohit talked about how often the two meet since both are playing just one format, which gives them more time off the field. ''So that conversation always keeps going, so it's not different. Although yes, now we meet very rarely, because his house is quite far from mine. And every month, every month and a half, an ODI series happens, so because of that it's less,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Team India are set to face West Indies in the second ODI in the 3-match series. The match is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

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