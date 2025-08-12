'Story might have been different...': Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retired from wrong format

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, legendary Hindi commentator Aakash Chopra stated that he believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might have said goodbye to the wrong format, and the story could have been different if they had played Tests and retired from ODIs.

Aakash Chopra, former Indian cricketer, believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should have continued playing Tests and retired from ODIs instead of doing the opposite. Ahead of the recently concluded 5-match Test series against England, both star players announced their retirement from the longest format of the game. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the story might have been different if Ro-Ko continued to play Tests and said goodbye to ODIs due to the lack of 50-over games played before the 2025 Champions Trophy.

'Story might have different', says Aakash Chopra

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra said, ''The truth is that they have said goodbye to the wrong format. They had left T20Is after winning the World Cup, but the story might have been different had they continued to play Tests and said goodbye to ODIs. India played only six ODIs in 12 months before the Champions Trophy.''

''There is a possibility that you might play only six Tests in a year, but even if it is only six Tests, it is just 30 days of cricket. If only six ODIs are played, it's just six days of cricket over a period of time. It will be more than 100 days from your last IPL match to the next ODI you will play. You are not playing at all. You are not practicing at all,'' he added.

Aakash Chopra points out 'huge' difference between ODI series nowadays

Talking about the 'incredibly huge' gaps between ODI series these days, Aakash Chopra further said, ''A 3-match series gets over in 7 to 8 days. Then the next one would be after three months. Gaps are just incredibly huge, and you won't play first-class cricket in between. It's true that had they continued playing Test cricket and left ODIs, staying in the groove would have been a lot easier.''

''When you have retired from Tests, and ODI cricket is not played much. It is not going to make a lot of sense. So just two months of high intensity IPL, where you would get to play 14 to 16 innings, and then you would play three matches after six months, and then three matches after another three months. I think it is very, very difficult,'' Aakash Chopra further said.

For those unversed, Ro-Ko played their last ODIs in the Champions Trophy, which they won. Talking about their next 50-over game, they will play 3-match series against Australia, which will commence on October 19. Later, Team India will lock horns against South Africa and New Zealand in home series.

(With ANI inputs)