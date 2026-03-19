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'Stopped drinking alcohol': Yuzvendra Chahal reflects on career dip, 3 years away from India team

Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up on a difficult phase in his career, revealing he stopped drinking alcohol to regain focus. Despite having over 200 international wickets, the leg-spinner has been out of India’s setup for nearly three years, highlighting his struggle for a comeback.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

'Stopped drinking alcohol': Yuzvendra Chahal reflects on career dip, 3 years away from India team
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Once a crucial member of Team India's spin partnership alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal has not represented the national team since August 2023. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old has made a significant transformation in his life by choosing sobriety, a remarkable decision for someone often labeled as a party animal.

Former Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has recognized the need for change as he prepares for IPL 2026. He candidly discussed his struggles and the substantial shift he made in his life after being absent from the Indian team for nearly three years. Chahal is gearing up to play for the Punjab Kings, who were the runners-up in the 18th edition of the IPL.

The 35-year-old, who will be participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, disclosed that he has not consumed alcohol for several months now.

In a conversation with AB de Villiers on his YouTube show, Chahal mentioned, “This year, my mind has said that I will take care of my body first. And I have some good news for you: I stopped drinking alcohol."

Adding to the positive news, the PBKS spinner stated, “It’s been more than six months. I am 35 now. I want to be more active, and I want to give 150 per cent for my team. As a senior bowler, if I go to the IPL, I want people to see me and think ‘we have to learn something from him’".

Yuzvendra Chahal has endured a challenging couple of years both on and off the field. It has not been publicly acknowledged that the leg spinner was removed from the team due to alcohol issues. However, given his reputation as a party animal within the cricket community, along with De Villiers' remarks about alcohol in the video, it suggests that this may have influenced his situation.

Chahal has not played for Team India since 2023. Had he received more opportunities, he could have crossed the 100-wicket milestone in T20I cricket, joining the ranks of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. Currently, he remains at 96 wickets.

His performances in the IPL have been inconsistent over the last few years. Additionally, his tumultuous divorce from Dhanashree Verma, coupled with various controversies, has kept him either sidelined or watching from the stands.

Last year, Chahal participated in 14 matches for the Punjab Kings, significantly contributing to the team's advancement to the play-offs for the first time in 11 years. He claimed a total of 16 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 9.56. In the 18th edition of the T20I tournament last year, Chahal also achieved the distinction of being the highest wicket-taker in the league's history.

Chahal currently holds the top position on the IPL all-time leading wicket-takers list, with 221 wickets across 174 matches. Will this IPL legend be able to reclaim his form and guide his team to their first IPL title?

Also read| IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi challenges Ravindra Jadeja in high-intensity RR practice clash - Watch

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