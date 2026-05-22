'Stop this deception': Former India captain tears into CSK, makes stunning MS Dhoni claim

A fresh controversy has erupted around MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings after a former India captain accused the franchise of misleading fans. The explosive remarks have reignited debate over Dhoni’s role, future and the way CSK handled the entire situation.

In a sharp critique of the Chennai Super Kings management, former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth accused the team, along with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and coach Stephen Fleming, of misleading fans regarding MS Dhoni's health during the IPL season. This came in light of the viral social media discussion surrounding the 'MS Dhoni Scam'—a phrase coined by frustrated fans on X. Srikkanth condemned the management for exploiting fan nostalgia through intentional vagueness and training videos, despite being aware that the veteran goalkeeper would not participate in any matches.

The issue became evident when former IPL player Aniruddha Srikkanth addressed the online fan outrage on his show and sought his father's opinion on the situation. The former selector insisted that the franchise must stop the deception without reservation.

"Before the season started, they said he has got a leg injury and that they are hoping to have him soon. Fleming also sang the same song, Ruturaj Gaikwad also sang the same: 'He might be ready for the next match'. And then before the match, CSK will have a video of Dhoni training to show the fans and hint he is fit and he might play," Srikkanth said in his YouTube show after CSK's last IPL 2026 league game.

Srikkanth pointed out that the shifting medical narratives from CSK's decision-makers crossed the line from tactical confidentiality to public dishonesty. Initially, Dhoni was sidelined due to a pre-season calf injury that was expected to keep him out for just two weeks, but later, a secondary thigh muscle strain was revealed. Subsequent reports indicated that he was fit but opted to sit out to preserve team dynamics.

However, Dhoni did not travel with the team for away matches. He only appeared for the final home game at Chepauk to participate in a lap of honour after the match. Despite this, the management never explicitly ruled him out. Ironically, when commentator Graeme Swann posed the Dhoni question to Ruturaj after CSK's last game, he replied, "You will know next year."

"Then they said, 'no, no. He is still recovering from the injury'. And then they said he got injured in the thigh. Stop this deception. You should make it clear. If he is not going to play the entire season, fair enough. Fans would have been mentally prepared had you made that clear," Srikkanth said.

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