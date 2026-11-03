'Stop them pretty early': Mitchell Santner reveals New Zealand's plan for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has revealed his team's strategy to tackle India's batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Santner wants his bowlers to dismiss the two experienced batters early.

The buzz around the New Zealand series is off the charts now that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in India’s ODI squad. These two guys aren’t just big names—they’re massive crowd-pullers. Mitchell Santner, New Zealand’s captain, expects huge turnouts thanks to their return, just like what happened during the T20Is. The ODI series kicks off this Wednesday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and you can already feel the energy building. Santner even admitted that, with so many fans in the stands it sometimes feels like India have a home advantage in New Zealand.

Talking about Kohli and Rohit, Santner just shrugged and smiled. "Yeah, a bit, but really, they bring in the crowds every time. I don’t think that’ll be any different with them back."

It’s not just about their popularity—both veterans are still in peak form. In their last ODI series against the West Indies, they racked up big scores. Rohit hammered his way to 225 runs in three innings, striking at over 115, and notched up a century and a fifty. Kohli was just as ruthless, especially in the first game where he cracked an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls while chasing down 296. They haven’t lost a step, and with less than a year until the 2027 ODI World Cup, they're still running the show for India's batting lineup.

Some people keep bringing up their ages—Kohli at 37, Rohit 39—but Santner isn’t buying into that story. To him, their experience and consistency still set them apart. He’s watched them for years and knows they’re still as dangerous as ever. "Everyone knows how good they are. Yeah, they’re getting older, but, honestly, they’re still at the top of their game. I’ve seen it for a long time now."

Santner understands the biggest hurdle for New Zealand will be keeping India’s top order in check. He pointed out the challenge: Shubman Gill has been in great touch, Rohit goes hard right up front, and Kohli holds everything together. To have any shot, he says, New Zealand’s bowlers need to be relentless and patient. There’s no magic plan—it’s all about piling on pressure, not just relying on a single tactic.

"We’ll look to get them out early each time, if possible. Their top order comes out swinging, sets up a solid score, and then the big hitters finish things off. Teams have tried bowling short to Rohit, but he just sends those into the stands now. Kohli keeps their innings anchored. And Shubman’s been brilliant too. The plan is simple: bowl well, keep hitting good areas, and just keep building the pressure. That’s what ODI cricket is all about."