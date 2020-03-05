'Stop playing with Wriddhiman Saha's career': Sandeep Patil unhappy with Indian management over Rishabh Pant's selection

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Sandeep Patil has slammed the team management for playing Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha during India emphatic 2-0 series loss in the hands of New Zealand.

“You are promoting Rishabh Pant, but playing with the career of Wriddhiman Saha,” Patil was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

Wriddhiman last played for India in a Test match during their win against South Africa and Bangladesh last year and since then lost his place to wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who himself had yet another below-average run with the bat in the national side.

“Saha will always be my first choice as wicketkeeper simply because you need experience and he is more experienced. Saha has also always rescued the team so why are you taking away his batting confidence?", Sandeep said.

"I know what Saha is capable of; I was in the West Indies when he scored that hundred [at St Lucia in 2016],” he added.

Also read IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Africa

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had defended Pant's inclusion in the playing 11 and said: “We have given a lot of chances to Rishabh, you need to figure out when is the right time to give someone a chance."

"I don’t see anyone taking their place for granted in this team, no one here has come in thinking that I am going to play every game.”

“Rishabh has worked very hard behind the scenes, so we thought of giving him a chance in this series. We thought he will come good in this series, but as a collective unit, we did not show a good batting performance,” he added.

Pant managed to score 60 runs over the two Test matches with his top score bring 25.

With that victory, the Blackcaps whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and claimed up to third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 180 points.

Team India are still leading the pack with 360 points after 9 matches played.