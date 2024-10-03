'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Shami has been absent from competitive cricket since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia last year in Ahmedabad.

Shortly after reports surfaced that Mohammed Shami had experienced a setback in his injury recovery and might miss the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), the seasoned Indian fast bowler responded to the rumors with a firm denial. Shami dismissed any suggestions that he would not be able to participate in the upcoming tour to Australia.

"Why these type of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don’t spread such fake fake fake & fake news, especially without my statement," wrote Shami on X ( formerly Twitter)

— (@MdShami11) October 2, 2024

Shami has been absent from competitive cricket since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia last year in Ahmedabad. The 34-year-old was sidelined from the tour to South Africa and the home series against England due to an ankle injury. Subsequently, he underwent surgery in February, causing him to miss both the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup.

It was anticipated that Shami would make his comeback this month in the Ranji Trophy and then join the Indian Test squad for either the second or third Test against New Zealand before heading to Australia. However, there is uncertainty regarding the legendary pacer's fitness for Bengal's season opener on October 11.

India is gearing up to face Australia in a highly anticipated five-match Test series, with the goal of securing their fifth consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory. This series marks the first time in 32 years that the two rivals will compete in a five-match Test series.

The series will commence with a Test match at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22, followed by a pink-ball Test in Adelaide. The remaining three matches are scheduled to take place in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

