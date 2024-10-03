Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match 2

This parking spot costs over Rs 40000000, it is located in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'

'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Shami has been absent from competitive cricket since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia last year in Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 05:52 AM IST

'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shortly after reports surfaced that Mohammed Shami had experienced a setback in his injury recovery and might miss the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), the seasoned Indian fast bowler responded to the rumors with a firm denial. Shami dismissed any suggestions that he would not be able to participate in the upcoming tour to Australia.

"Why these type of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don’t spread such fake fake fake & fake news, especially without my statement," wrote Shami on X ( formerly Twitter)

Shami has been absent from competitive cricket since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia last year in Ahmedabad. The 34-year-old was sidelined from the tour to South Africa and the home series against England due to an ankle injury. Subsequently, he underwent surgery in February, causing him to miss both the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup.

It was anticipated that Shami would make his comeback this month in the Ranji Trophy and then join the Indian Test squad for either the second or third Test against New Zealand before heading to Australia. However, there is uncertainty regarding the legendary pacer's fitness for Bengal's season opener on October 11.

India is gearing up to face Australia in a highly anticipated five-match Test series, with the goal of securing their fifth consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory. This series marks the first time in 32 years that the two rivals will compete in a five-match Test series.

The series will commence with a Test match at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22, followed by a pink-ball Test in Adelaide. The remaining three matches are scheduled to take place in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Also read| 'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

THIS is when Rajinikanth will be discharged from hospital

THIS is when Rajinikanth will be discharged from hospital

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Buy best Diwali gifts with up to 90% discount, grab offers on mobiles, TVs and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Buy best Diwali gifts with up to 90% discount, grab offers on mobiles, TVs and more

Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral

Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement