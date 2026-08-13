'Stop being a princess': Steve Smith faces hilarious fan outburst over sight-screen delay in AUS vs BAN Test - Watch

Steve Smith became the centre of attention during the Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Darwin after a fan shouted “Stop being a princess” when the batter briefly halted play over a sight-screen issue. The hilarious exchange quickly went viral on social media.

A fan present at the first Test match between Australia and Bangladesh provided a comical remark to Steve Smith after the Australian batsman paused the game due to a sight screen issue in Darwin on Thursday.

On the first day of the Test, Smith found himself once again in the position of needing to save Australia after Bangladesh’s bowlers made significant early breakthroughs. However, during his innings, the seasoned batsman halted play because of a sight screen problem, much to the annoyance of a fan in the crowd.

As the delay dragged on, the supporter humorously urged Smith to resume the game.

“Just hit the damn thing, Smudge. Stop being a princess. You are not bigger than the game, Steve, deal with it,” the fan was heard saying in a video posted by Fox Cricket on social media.

On the field, Bangladesh’s pace bowlers dominated the initial session, leaving Australia in a tough spot at 74/4 by lunch. Hasan Mahmud delivered an outstanding performance, taking out openers Travis Head for 22 and Jake Weatherald for 23 after they had put together 45 runs for the first wicket.

Australia continued to lose wickets in the second session, but Smith remained resolute and reached his 45th Test half-century. At tea, he was not out on 67, with Nathan Lyon yet to score, as Australia fell to 183/8.

Smith’s latest fifty also allowed him to equal the record of Australian legend Steve Waugh for the most Test scores of 50 or more. Smith now boasts 82 such scores, which include 37 centuries and 45 fifties.

Only Ricky Ponting has a higher tally for Australia, with 103 scores of 50 or more, featuring 41 centuries and 62 fifties.

Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, finishing with figures of 4/49, while Taskin Ahmed took 2/46 as the visitors maintained relentless pressure on Australia.

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