Stop activities at border if you need money: Kapil Dev on Shoaib Akhtar's idea of IND-PAK series in COVID-19 crisis

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has revealed he is more worried about the students who are forced to miss schools and colleges amid coronavirus crisis across the globe.

Dev also pointed out the fact that it is not the time to think about resuming cricket as millions of people are suffering who need dire help.

"I am looking at the larger picture. Do you think cricket is the only issue we can talk about? I am rather worried about the children who are not being able to go to schools and colleges because that is our young generation," Kapil was quoted as saying by PTI.

"So, I want schools to reopen first. Cricket, football will happen eventually," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper once again spoke on the topic of how illogical Shoaib Akhtar's proposition to host a bilateral series between India and Pakistan is to raise funds in the middle of this pandemic.

"You could be emotional and say that yes, India and Pakistan should play matches. Playing matches is not a priority at the moment. If you need the money then you should stop the activities at the border," he said.

"If we really need money then we have so many religious organizations, they should come forward. It is their responsibility. We offer so much many when we visit the religious shrines, so they should help the government," he added.

Earlier, Akhtar had reacted to Kapil dismissing his proposition and had said: "The global audience would be hooked by a match. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t. But everyone else does. I think this suggestion will come into consideration soon.”