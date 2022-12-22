Search icon
'Stood up when the other bowlers were not there': Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on Umesh Yadav

Dinesh Karthik also spoke about how Umesh Yadav was able to get the ball to skid through, thanks to his slingy bowling action.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

Umesh Yadav returned with impressive figures of 15-4-25-4.

After his brilliant bowling performance on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, December 22, Team India pacer Umesh Yadav received great accolades from Dinesh Karthik.

Speaking to Cribuzz, Karthik stressed that, in the absence of experienced bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Umesh has led the Indian pace attack admirably.

The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter added that the right-arm seamer stands out from the competition because of his capacity to induce reverse swing under Asian circumstances.

"We spoke about Umesh Yadav being a high-quality bowler during the last Test," Karthik explained. "That's exactly what happened this time as well. The fact that he stood up when the other bowlers were not there is something I really like about him. With the old ball, he is a treat to watch," Karthik said.

"The way he gets the ball to reverse, and the way he is able to control the reverse swing to both right-handers and left-handers, is phenomenal. He was sharp with the new ball, but with the old ball, he asked a lot of questions," he added.

On the first day of the second Test, Umesh stood out among the Indian fast bowlers, scooping up four key dismissals and allowing only 25 runs in his 15 overs. The seasoned player assisted his team in routing Bangladesh by a modest score of 227.

After batting for a challenging stretch toward the conclusion of the last session, Team India concluded Day 1 unharmed. Team India is 19/0 and are 208 runs behind Bangladesh's score.

