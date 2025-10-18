'Still the same old...': Heather Knight fears Smriti Mandhana show ahead of crucial India-England Women's ODI World Cup clash

Former England captain Heather Knight has issued a strong warning ahead of the India vs England Women’s World Cup clash, calling Smriti Mandhana “still the same old menace.” As the two powerhouses face off, Knight admits Mandhana remains one of the biggest threats to England’s campaign.

England's experienced player Heather Knight has issued a warning that India’s vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana represents a significant challenge ahead of their crucial 2025 Women's ODI World Cup match. Mandhana, who had been struggling recently, found her rhythm again with a stunning 80 runs against Australia in Visakhapatnam; however, her efforts fell short as India lost the match by three wickets.

The home team is counting on Smriti and captain Harmanpreet to score runs when India faces England in a key match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore this Sunday.

"She hasn't changed much from when I first played against her, which says a lot considering the level of fame she has now. She's still the same old Smriti. She's also incredibly hard to keep quiet with the bat, which will be a big challenge for us when we play India," said Heather on JioStar.

"Harmanpreet and Smriti are very different characters; chalk and cheese, really. Harman wears her heart on her sleeve. She brings passion, energy, and competitiveness. She's a captain I've respected for how she plays the game and takes people along with her. It's going to be a tough test against India; they're playing really well at the moment, and Harman will be key for the Indian team," she added.

Knight reminisced about their first meeting, highlighting how Mandhana's humble demeanor stood out even in the spotlight.

"I remember playing against Smriti in her first ODI series. When I saw her playing, I thought, "Wow, this girl is going to be quite good.' Since then, I've admired how she's progressed as a batter and how she's always carried herself with such calmness," said the former England captain.

"That calmness is something I also value as a cricketer, and I have a huge amount of respect for her. I've seen her grow as a leader as well. I played with her in England for Western Storm, in Hobart, and later at RCB under her captaincy in what was a really tough first WPL season for us," she added.

"She found that year difficult, but I gained a lot of respect for how she came back stronger the next season and found her feet. Smriti is a proper rock star in India. Just being around her and seeing how many people recognise her is crazy, but she deals with it all while staying humble," Knight elaborated.

India approaches the match following a three-wicket defeat to Australia, whereas England's previous game concluded in a rain-affected draw against Pakistan, leading to the abandonment of the result.

Currently, India ranks fourth with two victories out of four matches, while England holds third place with three wins in four games, including one no-result. India aims to recover in this match, while England seeks to maintain their unbeaten streak in the Women's CWC.

