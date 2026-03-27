'Still see his forearm, amazing man': Yograj Singh stuns fans with rare praise for MS Dhoni, backs CSK legend to play 10 more years

Yograj Singh came out strongly in support of MS Dhoni, saying the Chennai Super Kings legend can continue playing for another 10 years. Yograj slammed Dhoni’s critics and praised the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s fitness, leadership and enduring impact in the Indian Premier League.

The discussions surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement are not a recent phenomenon; they have been circulating for several years. However, Dhoni has consistently defied expectations by returning to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As IPL 2026 kicks off, the conversation about MS Dhoni's position in CSK continues. Some analysts propose that Dhoni should take on the role of an impact player, while others believe he should play regularly and bat higher in the lineup.

Yograj Singh, who has frequently criticized MS Dhoni for allegedly ending his son Yuvraj Singh's career, surprisingly praised Dhoni this time. He condemned those calling for Dhoni's retirement, asserting that Dhoni should continue playing for another decade. He emphasized that Dhoni has demonstrated his fitness, and no one should dictate when he should retire.

“He (Dhoni) is still playing and should keep on doing so for the next 10 years. Because he has proved his fitness with the right discipline and dedication. I still see his forearm, amazing man. Who the hell are people to tell him to retire? No. As far as cricket is concerned, hats off to him,” Yograj Singh said in an interview with Inside Sports.

At 44 years old, Dhoni is not getting any younger, and he has shifted his focus more towards a mentoring role. He has transformed into a player who primarily comes in to hit big shots in the final overs. This season, CSK has brought in Sanju Samson, who is likely to take on the wicketkeeping duties, which may further limit MS Dhoni's involvement with CSK.

On the other hand, R Ashwin believes that Dhoni will be a regular player in the CSK lineup. He mentioned that Dhoni has been training hard for the past three months, indicating his desire to continue playing.

“If you are making a CSK XI and Dhoni is in the squad, the debate ends there. He has to be in the XI. If he didn’t want to play, he would have retired. He has 100 percent belief that he can play. He has been practising for the last three months and is sending the message that he wants to play. If he wants to play, you cannot say no to him," Ashwin said on YouTube.

Ashwin also pointed out that Dhoni might bat at No. 7, but if CSK aims to make the most of his batting abilities, they could consider promoting him to a higher position in the order, especially during the Powerplay overs.

“I agree that he’s not a top-six batsman anymore, but I think he can play a dual role. He can be the on-field compass for Ruturaj Gaikwad. If you remove him from the team, then Sanju Samson becomes the wicketkeeper, and someone like Urvil Patel has to come in. If they were thinking that way, Dhoni wouldn’t even be practising with the squad. I saw them practice recently, and Samson was fielding in the outfield, so I think Dhoni will keep wickets and probably bat at No. 7," Ashwin explained.

“You can promote him up in the batting order, inside the powerplay. But again, I think it depends on how Dhoni’s body is reacting. He cannot play in the middle overs but can surely give you the finishing touches. He’s still able to hit big shots. The point is: Can you compare MS Dhoni from five years ago to now and say he’s the same? Maybe not. He’s not the same player. But he’s definitely putting in the effort," he added.

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