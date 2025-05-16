The Mumbai Cricket Association has formally named a stand after Rohit Sharma at Wankhede Stadium, attended by the ODI skipper and his family.

Rohit Sharma was honored with a significant accolade from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as a stand bearing his name was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The Rohit Sharma Stand was officially inaugurated during a ceremony attended by his parents and wife, Ritika Sajdeh. This prestigious recognition places him alongside cricket legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinoo Mankad, and Dilip Vengsarkar, all of whom have stands named in their honor at this iconic venue.

During the event, Rohit delivered an emotional speech, reflecting on his journey and expressing his aspiration to represent India in an ODI match at the Wankhede Stadium in the near future.

“Firstly I would like to thank everyone who has come here to make this event so special. What is going to happen today, I never dreamt of it. As a kid growing up, wanting to play for Mumbai, for India, no one thinks about things like these. For me, it's like any other sportsman who wants to give their best. Serve the nation, the country as much as possible. While doing that you try and achieve a lot of things, A lot of milestones are created but something like this is really special. Wankhede is such an iconic stadium, there are so many memories here," said Rohit while addressing.

#WATCH | Mumbai | At the inauguration ceremony of a stand in Wankhede to be named after him, Indian ODI men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma says, "What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one… pic.twitter.com/BH2VCjmxFi — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

“For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game and the world's top political leaders, I cannot express what the feelings are. For that I am really really grateful, honoured and very thankful to all MCA members and not to forget the Apex Council Member. For me to be honored, while I am playing makes it special. I have retired from two formats but I am still playing one format. It'll be a surreal feeling when I come here and play on the 21st against the Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians. It'll be a very special feeling.

"It will even be more special when India plays whichever team here, that'll make it even more special. To get this honour in front of my mom, dad, my brother and his wife and my wife. I am so so grateful for all the people in my life, for all that they have sacrificed. Of course my team Mumbai Indians are here, who are waiting for my speech to get over so they can start training," Rohit added.

Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of an era for the celebrated batsman. He concluded his T20 International career in 2024 but has confirmed his commitment to continue playing in the One Day International (ODI) format.

Fans can look forward to seeing the "Hitman" back in action as the IPL 2025 season restarts. Rohit will play a pivotal role in the Mumbai Indians' quest for their sixth IPL title, bringing his extensive experience and skill to the team.

