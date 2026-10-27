‘Still can’t get 50 off 12’: Yuvraj Singh’s cheeky dig at Abhishek Sharma after 35-ball ton

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century against New Zealand, but mentor Yuvraj Singh had one playful reminder for the opener. Here's what he said.

Abhishek Sharma slammed 113 off just 38 balls in the third T20I game against New Zealand in the 5-match series. However, his mentor and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took a playful jibe at Abhishek for missing a half-century in 12 balls. Abhishek scored his fifty in just 15 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quick-fire 45 off 19 balls, missing his half-century after falling prey to Matthew Fisher's delivery. India chased down the 199-run target in the 14th over with 40 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj, who has mentored Abhishek in his initial days, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture the opener and wrote, ''You still can't get 50 off 12 can you @abhisheksharma_4. Look like two left handers batting in their backyards! @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09.''

You still can’t get 50 of 12 can you @OfficialAbhi04! Looks like two left handers batting in their backyard! #IndVsNZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2026

For those unversed, Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest half-century in men's T20Is between Full Member nations. He scored a fifty in just 12 balls, which came against England in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in Durban. In the same innings, he slammed six sixes in an over bowled by Stuart Broad.

Abhishek not only failed to break Yuvraj's record today at Wellington, but he had earlier missed surpassing the former all-rounder's record by just two balls. He had previously struck a 14-ball fifty against the Kiwis in the T20I World Cup game in Guwahati.

In another post, Yuvraj also praised Samson and the bowling unit, which restricted New Zealand to under 200.

And I can’t make 100 of 30 or 34 balls Well played sir @OfficialAbhi04 ! Great innings aur apne single bhi le liye Good stuff on the other end by #VaibhavSooryavanshi! Devastating combination! Hats off to @IamSanjuSamson, playing at no. 3 as a complete team man! Well-bowled by our bowlers to keep the score under 200! Great series win congratulations Team India #IndVSNZ @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2026

Meanwhile, India chased down the total and registered a convincing victory over the Blackcaps, along with clinching the 5-match series. The next match is scheduled to be played on October 30 in Auckland.