FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan asks Sai Pallavi why she chose acting over medicine, Ranbir Kapoor gives perfect reply

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan asks Sai Pallavi why she chose acting over medicine

Can tenants get separate LPG connection if landlord has one? Check the rules

Can tenants get separate LPG connection if landlord has one? Check the rules

Atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: Hindu school teacher beaten to death

Atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: Hindu school teacher beaten to death

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

‘Still can’t get 50 off 12’: Yuvraj Singh’s cheeky dig at Abhishek Sharma after 35-ball ton

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century against New Zealand, but mentor Yuvraj Singh had one playful reminder for the opener. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 05:54 PM IST

‘Still can’t get 50 off 12’: Yuvraj Singh’s cheeky dig at Abhishek Sharma after 35-ball ton
Abhishek Sharma scored 113 off just 38 balls in the 3rd T20I match against NZ. (Pic Credits: Instagram/yuvisofficial)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Abhishek Sharma slammed 113 off just 38 balls in the third T20I game against New Zealand in the 5-match series. However, his mentor and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took a playful jibe at Abhishek for missing a half-century in 12 balls. Abhishek scored his fifty in just 15 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quick-fire 45 off 19 balls, missing his half-century after falling prey to Matthew Fisher's delivery. India chased down the 199-run target in the 14th over with 40 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj, who has mentored Abhishek in his initial days, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture the opener and wrote, ''You still can't get 50 off 12 can you @abhisheksharma_4. Look like two left handers batting in their backyards! @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09.''

For those unversed, Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest half-century in men's T20Is between Full Member nations. He scored a fifty in just 12 balls, which came against England in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in Durban. In the same innings, he slammed six sixes in an over bowled by Stuart Broad.

Abhishek not only failed to break Yuvraj's record today at Wellington, but he had earlier missed surpassing the former all-rounder's record by just two balls. He had previously struck a 14-ball fifty against the Kiwis in the T20I World Cup game in Guwahati.

In another post, Yuvraj also praised Samson and the bowling unit, which restricted New Zealand to under 200.

Meanwhile, India chased down the total and registered a convincing victory over the Blackcaps, along with clinching the 5-match series. The next match is scheduled to be played on October 30 in Auckland.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan asks Sai Pallavi why she chose acting over medicine, Ranbir Kapoor gives perfect reply
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan asks Sai Pallavi why she chose acting over medicine
Can tenants get separate LPG connection if landlord has one? Check the rules
Can tenants get separate LPG connection if landlord has one? Check the rules
Atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: Hindu school teacher beaten to death
Atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: Hindu school teacher beaten to death
CSK bring back Albie Morkel as he joins Zaheer Khan’s new-look coaching team ahead of IPL 2027
CSK bring back Albie Morkel as he joins Zaheer Khan’s new-look coaching team
Marco Rubio meets Jaishankar, Fadnavis in Mumbai, says India-US advancing economic, strategic priorities
Rubio meets Jaishankar, Fadnavis, says India-US advancing economic priorities
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement