Australian star batter Steve Smith might return in the 2nd Test against the West Indies after suffering an injury to his finger during the WTC 2025 Final game earlier this month.

Steve Smith, who suffered a compound fracture during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final match against South Africa, is said to be fit for Australia's 2nd Test against West Indies in St Georgia's, Grenada. To recover from the injury, Smith was in New York. Australian head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the news, expecting the star batter to return at number 4, replacing Josh Inglis.

Will Steve Smith return for Grenada Test against WI?

''It's really about functionality around the finger rather than anything else.

There'll be no risk to the long-term health of that finger. He'll return, and I think it's likely he'll play. Leading into the next game, he'll have the main session two days out,'' ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting McDonald.

Can Smith play above No 4 position if he returns?

''In terms of why we see him as No. 4, I think we've settled on that," McDonald said. "We could slide him up higher if we wanted to. He's been excellent at number three. But I think if you look at the last 12 months at No. 4 and his ability to stabilise that position, two down, arguably our greatest batter, we want to keep him at four and build around that rather than potentially risking too many moves in the order,'' McDonald added.

Meanwhile, Australia won the 1st Test against the West Indies in the 3-match series in Barbados. However, the match was mainly in the news for the controversial umpiring from the third umpire, Adrian Holdstock. Travis Head was declared the Player of the Match in the first game.