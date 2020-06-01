Steve Smith thinks saliva ban not a great move, wants 'fair contest between bat and ball'

Since the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that players would not be able to use saliva on the cricket ball, many cricketers came ahead to ask for alternate means or methods to help.

Many are not happy with the decision but have to abide due to tot the current coronavirus situation. Giving his views about the same is Australia batsman Steve Smith.

The cricketer said that he does not think it is great to ban saliva and added that it might tinker with the balance between bat and ball.

"I have always been one to want a fair contest between bat and ball, so if that's taken away, even as a batter I don`t think that`s great. Whether they can find other ways with certain things, it`ll be hard. I actually spit on my hands most balls and that`s how I get grip and stuff," ESPNCricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

"So that might take some adjusting to certain things like that, but that`s something for the ICC to figure out what they want to do going forward and different regulations. We`ll see how it all lands, everything is up in the air at the moment, but we`ll see where everything goes," he added.

Currently, all international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the ICC issued guidelines for safely resuming cricket and the body said that chartered flights should be used for travel.

The ICC also sttd that international teams should strongly consider travelling with a medical doctor and travelling teams should ensure necessary arrangements. The team should also be able to support a team member should they test positive while on tour.

The players and umpires have also been asked to maintain social distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates.