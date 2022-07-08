Steve Smith sold his Sydney Mansion for a whopping 65 Crore, takes home the profit of 30 Crore

Steve Smith

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has made an astonishing profit of Rs 30 crore, after selling his home in The Kings Road in Sydney. Smith in selling the house made a double profit, they had earlier bought the house for AUS$6.6m (around Rs35 Cr) and sold it for around AUS$12.38 (around Rs 65 Cr).

READ: 'Imagine Kohli and Sharma scoring heavily': Graeme Swann wants Virat-Rohit as India's openers

The 59 Kings Road Vaucluse went over a 30-minute boardroom auction at agency Raine and Horne’s Double Bay offices. The auction started at the opening bid of $11.5 million by auctioneer Damien Cooley. Cooley is well known for his work in conducting the winning auction five times on “The Block”.

“Bidding opened with an offer of $11.5million(NZD) and soon two would-be buyers pushed the sale price beyond the $12m mark”, the Sydney Morning Herald quoted.

The mansion that sits on a 766sqm block has so many breathtaking features including a cinema, heated pool, and fireplace along with harbor views. The bidding might have possibly started at a premium price as Smith and Dani reportedly spent at least $560,000 on renovations.

READ: IND vs ENG: Deepak Hooda's gigantic six lands in the commentary box, Ravi Shastri escapes somehow

The address consists of a home theatre, wine storage room, luxurious bathrooms, a double garage, and a huge bedroom that comprises almost half of the upper floor with a large dressing room and a covered balcony. The house is fully equipped with the latest technologies including heated floors, remote control doors, other functionalities, and external cameras.

Steve Smith is currently involved in the Test series against Sri Lanka and also served as temporary skipper for Australia last in an Ashes match.