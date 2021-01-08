'Steve Smith's dismissal my best run-out': Jadeja after inspiring India's comeback on Day 2

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who starred for India on the second day of the Sydney Test, was delighted with his fielding effort and regarded his effort to run out one of Australia's better batsman, Steve Smith, as the best of his career.

'My favourite fielding effort of mine'

Talking about the same during the virtual press conference after the day's play, Jadeja said, "That run-out will keep playing on the loop in my head, this would be one of my best run-outs. I directly hit from outside the 30-yard circle.

"I would regard this as my favourite and my best run-out. Taking 3-4 wickets outside the sub-continent is always great but the run-out will remain the moment of the day for me," he added.

After recovering from his hamstring injury and concussion, Jadeja has starred for India in the longests format with both the bat and the ball. The all-rounder, who has faced criticism of being a neither/nor player and become the 'and' player as he has provided useful contributions with both bat and ball and being a gun in the field, he has risen as one of the most important players for India across all formats.

'Whenever I have got an opportunity, I have performed'

Jadeja took four wickets on the second day and broke the most important partnership for Australia between Smith and Marnus Labuschagne by dismissing the latter and running out the former.

Talking about his rise as an all-rounder and contibuting equally in all the departments, Jadeja said, "I am not thinking about the last 12-18 months as irrespective of the format of the game,my aim is to perform for the team with both bat and ball.

"The day I started playing cricket, my role has been the same and whenever I have got the opportunity, I have performed. Especially, when you score runs outside India, it gets noticed more. So, everything that I have done in the past is history now and my only focus is to perform and make the most of the opportunities I get," he added.

Jadeja also shed light on his fellow spinner Ashwin's performance and what did the two batsmen do differently to counter him. He said that both of them tried to attack him and played positive cricket to transfer pressure on the offie as Smith, especially, has found it difficult to play Ashwin well in the last two games.

'Bat time, wait for the loose balls'

After bowling out Australia on 338, Team India came back strongly with the bat with a 70-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Even though both of them got out, India finished the day without anymore hiccups with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.

Speaking on what should be their approach while batting on the third day, Jadeja said, "The batsmen should bat with a simple approach try to spend some time on the wicket as Australia has a great bowling line-up, who won't give you loose balls that easily and you'll have to wait for them. So, that would be the best approach, to spend as much time in the middle and target the loose balls."