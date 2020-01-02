Steve Smith or Virat Kohli? Brian Lara picks favourite who can break his 400-run record in Tests

Brian Lara had smashed 400 not out against England in St John's to set the record for the highest individual score in a Test inning.

He became the first batsman to reclaim the record of the highest individual score as he snatched that record away from Matthew Hayden.

This is one record which is not yet been broken and is 15 years old. With players like Steve Smith and Virat Kohli ruling the score charts, Lara knows who can break it.

Talking to India Today, Lara said, "It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do it batting at No.4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn't dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure. A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set. He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So they have got quite a group of players who can do so".

Lara also spoke about the ICC tournaments and how Team India have it in them to win it all.

"I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India. Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it's a quarter-final, semi-final and final," Brian Lara told India Today.