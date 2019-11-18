Headlines

Cricket

Steve Smith gives his verdict on Nicholas Pooran's ball-tampering incident

Smith, who himself was banned for a year alongside teammate David Warner for ball triggering during the 2018 Cape Town Test.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 07:22 PM IST

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has backed young Windies batsman Nicholas Pooran to overcome from his recent ball-tampering episode during West Indies' clash against Afghanistan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) immediately banned Pooran for four matches after video evidence showed that he was actively trying to change the condition of the ball during the third ODI.

Smith, who himself was banned for a year alongside teammate David Warner for ball triggering during the 2018 Cape Town Test, very well knows exactly what Pooran is feeling.

"Everyone is different, every board is different, and the way they deal with certain issues," Smith was quoted saying about Pooran by ESPNcricinfo.

"For me, I copped it on the chin... it is what it is. I know Nicholas, I've played a bit of cricket with him and he's a talented player and someone with a bright future," Smith added.

"I think he'll learn from his mistake and move past it."

"I don't feel hard done by. It was a long time ago now. I've moved past it and I'm focusing on the present. I played with him in the Caribbean league at Barbados. I think he's going to be an exceptional player in white-ball cricket."

The former Aussie skipper also expressed his thoughts on how he also not in the right frame of mind at the time.

"I'm able to I think catch my mind, where that's going and the decisions I'm making are a lot more clear with what I'm trying to do," Smith said.

"Every decision you make has got an outcome, good, bad and ugly, whatever, I'm able to think of how it's going to look before I make that decision a lot of the time."

"Of course, I'll still make mistakes, I'm a human being, we all do. But being able to catch yourself and the way you're thinking is something I've learnt and something I'll continue to work on and continue and get better at."

