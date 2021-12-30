Steve Smith gets stuck in lift, asks fans 'What do you do when you’re stuck in lift?'

Australia's vice-captain in Test cricket, Steve Smith got stuck in a lift for over an hour on Friday, December 30. Funnily enough, Smith posted what happened inside the lift on the social media website Instagram, while he also asked his fans what would they do if they were in his place. Well we've all been there, haven't we?

The 32-year-old said that he got stuck inside a lift that was probably 'out of service'. Once trapped inside, the gate just wouldn't open as Smith tried to it from inside while his buddy Marnus Labuschagne tried to open the door from outside, although their efforts went in vain.

Further, the Australian batsman said that his evening didn't go as he had planned.

"I’m on my floor, I’m staying on this level but the doors won’t open. Out of service up there apparently. I’ve tried to get the door open; I’ve got this side open, Marnus (Labuschagne) is on the other side trying to open that to not much avail. Not quite the evening I had planned, let’s be honest," said Smith in a story that he posted on Instagram.

Smith later said that he was just taking a seat, as there wasn't much to do inside the lift. While he was stuck in the lift, Smith didn't lose his humour as he quizzed his fans what they'd do if they got stuck in a lift like him.

"Well, I’m just taking a seat. What else do you do when you’re stuck in a lift? I could be here for a while. Anyone got any suggestions for what I can do?" he was seen asking his fans.

In the end, the lift operators got Smith out of his troubles to bring an end to his little adventure. Up next, Steve Smith will be seen in action on January 5, in the fourth Test of The Ashes.