Steve Smith gets angry at Usman Khawaja for mix-up in first Test against Sri Lanka, video goes viral

Batters Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja had a mix-up which led to the run-out of the former.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

In the first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka, the Aussies had done a very well job in bundling out the host for just 212 runs in the first innings. However, the side was also 3 down for 98 at Stump's on Day 1, which was something they would look into.

In fact, at least one of the three dismissals was avoidable - a wicket in which batters Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja had a mix-up which led to the run-out of the former.

What had happened?

Smith was batting on six when the ball struck him on the pads. It went and rebounded towards a vacant area on the off-side but it was Smith himself who initially said no before gesturing for Khawaja to come for a single. 

But all this, Khawaja's response also seemed to have been affirmative but he changed his mind later on. But it was too late as Smith had already come halfway down the crease. He did try to return in time, but could not reach back.

Soon after, Smith was seen being very unhappy and fumed at his partner over the run-out incident. The video of the same soon went viral and was extensively shared and discussed on social media.

WATCH:

While Smith's dismissal did cause a big blow to Australia but Khawaja had done well with the bat till stumps. He had mustered 47 runs from 86 balls with the help of five boundaries. 

