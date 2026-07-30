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Stephen Fleming replaces Brendon McCullum as England Test coach; Joe Root named captain after Ben Stokes' retirement

England have ushered in a new Test era following Ben Stokes' retirement, appointing Stephen Fleming as head coach in place of Brendon McCullum, while Joe Root has returned as red-ball captain. The major overhaul marks the beginning of a new chapter for England's Test team.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 05:55 PM IST

Stephen Fleming replaces Brendon McCullum as England Test coach; Joe Root named captain after Ben Stokes' retirement
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Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand captain, is now in charge as the new head coach of England’s Test team. He beat out Andy Flower, Tom Moody, Richard Dawson, and Jonathan Trott for the role. At the same time, Joe Root steps back into the Test captaincy following Ben Stokes’ retirement.

Brendon McCullum recently left his position as England’s Test coach, and not long before that, Stokes gave up the captaincy and walked away from international cricket.

Fleming, 51, has built a reputation as one of cricket’s top coaches. He guided the Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles and has led CSK’s affiliated teams in South Africa’s SA20 league and the USA’s Major League Cricket. Besides his international resume, he’s spent years involved with English domestic cricket. He played for Middlesex, Yorkshire, and Nottinghamshire, and he served as head coach of Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Fleming shared his excitement about the new job: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining England as Test coach. This is one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket, and I'm truly honored to take it on.

"I look forward to working with the squad and building on the foundations left by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. The goal is to win—always—but I also want to make sure the team develops for the medium and long term. Working with Joe Root again is something I’m especially looking forward to—he’s a generational talent who’s already achieved so much."

He also mentioned, "I'm excited to help Harry Brook, too. The best players always have more to learn, and helping Harry take his game and leadership to the next level is going to be a key part of this journey."

With Fleming in place, the ECB reappointed Joe Root as Test captain after Stokes’ retirement announcement during the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on June 28.

Root said after being asked to lead once again: "It’s an enormous honor and privilege to be England Men’s Test captain again. The job is tough but incredibly rewarding. I really enjoyed working with Baz McCullum last month, and I’m excited to guide this new generation of players.

"The chance to do that alongside Stephen is a massive boost. He’s shown time and again that he’s an outstanding leader who knows the game inside out, and I can’t wait to get started with him and help build a winning environment."

Also read| CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra tops Arshad Nadeem in qualifiers; three Indians enter javelin final

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