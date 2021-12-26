IND vs SA 1st Test: Stellar start by openers Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul as India dominate Day 1 before lunch

No Rohit Sharma or Shubhman Gill but there was no worry for the Indian side as openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul dominated the first session and scored 83/0 (28) after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in Centurion.

Surely, eyebrows were raised after India opted to bat even though there were overnight rains, overcast conditions and a greenish surface, but Rahul and Mayank justified Kohli's decision.

Agarwal did look a little nervy towards the end, however, maintained his calm as the side returned wicketless at lunch. The opener is also four runs away from his half-century while KL Rahul is staying strong at 29 off 84 deliveries.

The Proteas did miss a chance when Quinton de Kock's dropped off Mayank when he was on 36. The South African bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada failed to capitalize on the overcast conditions with the new ball. They looked a bit rusty and did not hit the fuller length, but would look to get their mojo back in the second session to get back into this game.

Talking about the toss, to everyone's surprise, India backed their senior players and brought back Ajinkya Rahane in the line-up and benched Ishant Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and even Hanuma Vihari. The bowling consists of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ashwin and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.