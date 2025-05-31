Akmal reacted firmly to criticism from Babar Azam's father, who questioned Babar's position in white-ball teams. Siddique suggested that there was jealousy involved and criticised Akmal for speaking negatively about successful players.

Kamran Akmal has fired back at Babar Azam's father, Azam Siddique, following some public criticism regarding his comments about Babar. The whole situation kicked off when Akmal questioned Babar's role in the white-ball teams, suggesting that he should focus solely on Test cricket. He shared these thoughts during a podcast while discussing the exclusion of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20I squad. Akmal supported the decision, stating that Test cricket is the only format where they truly belong in the team.

“In my opinion, they should now be kept only for Test matches. Maybe after another six months, they should be considered only for Test cricket,” Akmal said as quoted by CricketPakistan.

Akmal's comment didn't sit well with Babar's father, who didn't hold back in expressing his anger towards the former wicketkeeper-batter. Siddique shared an old photo of Babar and Akmal, taking a subtle jab at Akmal by suggesting he was envious of Babar's success and labeling him a failed cricketer.

"Talking behind the backs of successful people is a compulsion of those who have failed,” Siddique captioned the post. He also quoted a Turkish proverb: “If someone says they are your brother, they should also clarify whether they are like Habil or Qabil,”—a reference to the biblical story of Cain and Abel.

Akmal didn't hold back when he confronted Babar's father over his comments, urging him to steer clear of spreading false narratives. He emphasized that Siddique should think carefully before speaking out without any facts, proudly stating that he has always represented Pakistan with honor. For those who might not know, Babar and Kamran Akmal are actually first cousins.

“May Allah bless you with even more success and respect. Being silent is not an option every time, especially when false narratives are being spread,” Akmal wrote.

“I kindly ask that you think twice before speaking or posting about me without facts. My parents have raised us to never be jealous of anyone, and Alhamdulillah, I’ve proudly represented my country and performed with dignity," he further wrote.

“Next time, please choose your words more carefully. There are clear boundaries, and you’ve crossed them more than once. Stay within your limits. Don’t lose your respect by continuing down this path,” CricketPakistan quoted Akmal's remark.

Also read| 'I know my job well...': Jasprit Bumrah's 'relax' gesture towards MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene goes viral