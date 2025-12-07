'Stay in present...': Gautam Gambhir avoids naming Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for 2027 ODI World Cup plans

Gautam Gambhir once again avoided backing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup, reigniting debate over India’s long-term plans. His latest remarks have triggered discussions on whether the team should rely on senior stars or shift focus to the next generation.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has once again overlooked the importance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the upcoming 2027 World Cup. He dismissed the notion of connecting their current performance to an event that is still two years away. Nevertheless, he highlighted that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to receive chances even with the return of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to the squad.

When questioned about the roles of the two senior players in India's long-term strategy, Gambhir firmly stated that it was too early to make any judgments. Both Kohli and Rohit have faced significant criticism following their retirements from Tests and T20Is, yet time and again, they have proven themselves as the best in their field, silencing their detractors.

“They are world-class players and their experience is important in the dressing room. They’ve been doing it for a long time. Hopefully, they can continue doing the same, which is going to be important in the 50-over format,” Gambhir said

“First you got to realise that the ODI World Cup is two years away. It’s important to stay in the present, and that young boys coming into the set-up grab their opportunities.”

With Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer sidelined due to injuries, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad seized the opportunity to shine. The young talents (Jaiswal and Gaikwad) made the most of their chances, showcasing their potential by scoring impressive centuries. Gambhir commended both players, indicating they should be prepared for future opportunities.

“Try and give them opportunities wherever we can, because we want a reasonable group of players – probably around 20-25 – before the World Cup. So whenever we are able to give them opportunities, we’ll do that. But once your captain and vice-captain are back, obviously they are your starters. They (Gaikwad and Jaiswal) should be ready whenever they get that opportunity,” Gambhir added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wrapped up their international careers for India in 2025, with their last appearance occurring during the Men in Blue's triumphant third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Having already retired from Test and T20 formats, the two former captains are now concentrating exclusively on the 50-over format, aiming for success in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

