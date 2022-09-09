'Started where he left off': Fans brutally troll Hassan Ali after his expensive bowling spell

Hassan Ali trolled for his performance

Hassan Ali hasn't had a great Asia Cup 2022 tournament so far. The all-rounder who was drafted into the Pakistan squad amid their injury crisis didn't get to play any matches barring the last match of Super 4 on Friday against Sri Lanka. Before the final, both sides made two changes to their playing XIs to try out some new combinations.

Hassan was thus included in the team but he didn't have a good outing in Dubai. While he couldn't even open his account with the bat, as he was dismissed on a duck, with the ball too, the all-rounder was disappointing. He bowled two overs at the time of writing, and by the time he had already given away 21 runs with an economy of 10.50.

Not just Indian fans, but plenty of Pakistani fans as well were frustrated with the 28-year-old's performance. While some fans questioned his place in the side, others wanted him to be excluded from the team for the final. There were plenty more who shared hilarious memes as usual.

Check how fans reacted to Hassan Ali's performance:

Hassan Ali after giving 13 runs in his first over: pic.twitter.com/nXOpTResYP — Anas Tipu. (@teepusahab) September 9, 2022

Watching Hassan Ali bowling pic.twitter.com/iLjIZyuD6a — Mark ZingerBurger (@FBkaBaap) September 9, 2022

Babar Azam after the match :



Hassan Ali and Fakhar Zaman are our match winners, they have won so many games for us, they just need one good game pic.twitter.com/IPgksHHTPJ September 9, 2022

Hassan Ali has 3 more overs left pic.twitter.com/XQLdI7QDri — K. (@RotiKholDeyo) September 9, 2022

Hassan Ali ko khilana sirf team ke saath ziadti nahi hai. Khud Hassan ke saath bhi ziadti hai. He needs a break from international cricket to regain his rhythm and confidence. It genuinely hurts to see him bowl like this. — Ali Asad (@aliasad1998) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile talking about the match, Pakistan were out to defend 122 runs, having earlier been dismissed for 121 without even completing the 20 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga was on fire with the ball, picking up three wickets. At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 83/4, after 12.